Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,795,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. 92,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

