Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells $14,524.20 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director David V. Singer sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $14,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,657.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.2 %

BC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 60.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

