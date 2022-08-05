Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells $14,524.20 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director David V. Singer sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $14,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,657.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brunswick Trading Up 0.2 %
BC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 60.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
