Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.