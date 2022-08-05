C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $4,255,269 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

