Cactus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Cactus Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 13,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,883. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $743,000.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

