Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Caesarstone has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $347.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

