California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Michael B. Luu Sells 425 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 234,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

