Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,050. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix



Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

