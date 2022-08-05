Callisto Network Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $9,758.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.69 or 0.07293844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

