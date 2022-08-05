Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,775. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

