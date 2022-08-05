Camden Capital LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,314,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $197.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.