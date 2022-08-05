Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $65.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.8 %

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 15,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,576. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.39% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $4,351,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social



Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

