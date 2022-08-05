Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Down 1%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.96. Approximately 24,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 78,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.89.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

