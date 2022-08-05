Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Issue $1.50 — Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 478,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,189. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

