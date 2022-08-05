Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 5,700 Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. VanEck Gaming ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

