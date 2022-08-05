Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 75,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

