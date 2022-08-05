Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $14.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,474 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.91. 5,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,066. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

