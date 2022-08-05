Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $101.35. 193,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

