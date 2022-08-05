Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.