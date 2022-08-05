Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The firm has a market cap of $345.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.