Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

