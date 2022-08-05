Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,974. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

