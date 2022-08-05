Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 50,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

