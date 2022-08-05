Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 704.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 899,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,246,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

