Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.75. 6,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

