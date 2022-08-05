Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.13. 454,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $452.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.