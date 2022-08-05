Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 312,725 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5,368.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 4.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 378,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.