Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $224.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,667. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average of $225.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

