Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $46.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $879.09. 792,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $918.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $741.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

