Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 64,181 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,181 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09.

