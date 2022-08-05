Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,458 shares of company stock worth $7,547,428. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COF traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

