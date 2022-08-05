Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

TSE CPX opened at C$49.66 on Friday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 95.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.88.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.4175438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

