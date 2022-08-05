Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.1% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 358,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.42. 103,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,630,062. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

