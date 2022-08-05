Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $517.70 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.27 billion and $517.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00105994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00039246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00265149 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00038417 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

