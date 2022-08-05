CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. CareDx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CareDx Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. CareDx has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,189 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.