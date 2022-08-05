Cargojet (CJT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$302.00 to C$287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$200.00.

7/28/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$207.00 to C$210.00.

7/28/2022 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00.

7/15/2022 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Cargojet was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CJT traded down C$1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,003. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.03. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$115.89 and a 52-week high of C$214.50.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

