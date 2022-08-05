Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $297.88

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.88 and last traded at $297.65, with a volume of 21475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

