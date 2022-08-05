Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $99.00 at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRI opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,796,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,761,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after buying an additional 219,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.