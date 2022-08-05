Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 46,467,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.