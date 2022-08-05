Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 46,467,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
