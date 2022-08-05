Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Down 3.9%

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.79 and last traded at C$9.04. 31,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 269,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.70.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at C$950,105.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,900 shares of company stock worth $57,331 and sold 216,764 shares worth $2,187,531.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

