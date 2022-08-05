Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $837,900.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 112,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 399,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

