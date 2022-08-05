Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells $837,900.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 112,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.