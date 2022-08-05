Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,788,000 after buying an additional 1,450,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 399,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

