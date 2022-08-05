CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

CASI opened at $2.47 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

