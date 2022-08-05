CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
CASI opened at $2.47 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
