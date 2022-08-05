CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 1,459,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.
In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
