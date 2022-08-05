CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 1,459,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBRE Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CBRE Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CBRE Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,418,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

