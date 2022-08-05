CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $110.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

CBRE opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

