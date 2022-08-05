Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $143.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.80.

Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.25.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

