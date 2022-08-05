Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.86. Approximately 28,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,273,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Celsius by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.