Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CEE traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.40. 35,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,485. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get Centamin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centamin

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,684. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,684. Also, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 567,000 shares in the company, valued at C$467,775.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

