CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.47. 2,872,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,592. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

