CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

CNP opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 657,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 253,982 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,707,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 102,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

