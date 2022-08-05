CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
CNP opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.87.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.
Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.